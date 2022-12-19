Cops rescue kidnapped children, arrest man in Tunapuna

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two children who were kidnapped and held for ransom were rescued during a joint police exercise on Sunday morning.

Police said the one-month-old girl and a boy, aged a year and seven months, were rescued at a house on Lovell Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna at around 11 am.

Both children were unharmed.

A 39-year-old man from O’Keefe Trace, Tunapuna, was also arrested and is expected to be interviewed by police from the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU).

Police said the exercise was co-ordinated by Supt Powder, ASP Ramharrack, Insp Highly, Sgt La Pierre with supervision from acting Cpl Superville.

Officers from the North Central Division Task Force West and East also assisted officers of the Anti Kidnapping Unit.

NewsAmericasNow.com