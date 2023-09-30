Cops probe two murders, police killing

News

File photo – Jeff K. Mayers

TWO men were killed, and another man shot dead by police, in three separate incidents in Chaguanas, Arima and Coryal between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The latest incident occurred in Chaguanas, around 2.30 am on Saturday. The dead man has been identified as Brandon Romain, also known as Marv.

Marv was reportedly stabbed during fight near a bar behind the Chaguanas market. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries six hours later.

Police are also investigating the murder of Ronald Edwards, 40, who was killed shortly before 7 pm on Friday, at Demerara Road, Arima.

Reports say Edwards was walking along Hilltop Drive when he was shot in the head and face.

Passers-by took him to the Arima Hospital. He was declared dead around 7.20 pm.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing investigations.

Police are also investigating the circumstances under which a man, described as a mental outpatient, was killed by one of their colleagues.

Police were called to the Coryal Main Road home of Forstin Augustus, who was reported to be acting violently.

Augustus’s relatives took police to the side of his house, where they tried tried to calm him down. He reportedly calmed down for a moment, but began acting violently again, fighting with the officers, police said.

During the struggle one of the officers saw Augustus had a cutlass concealed in his pants waist. Officers said as Augustus reached for the cutlass, he was shot in the chest.

He died on the scene.

Investigations are continuing in all three matters.