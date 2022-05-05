Cops, prison officers search PoS prison

News

Prison officers outside the Port of Spain Prison as a search is conducted inside the compound on Frederick Street, by police on Wednesday. – ROGER JACOB

A joint team of police and prison officers conducted a search of several cells in the Port of Spain Remand Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The exercise, which was described by prison authorities as a “routine” search for contraband items, lasted for about three hours at the prison on Frederick Street.

During the search, a van-load of police officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), equipped with riot gear, were on standby outside the prison.

Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch of the police arrive at the Port of Spain Prison on Wednesday to conduct a search of the compound. – Jeff K. Mayers

When contacted for comment, acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar said, while he could not provide much details on the what prompted the search or whether any prohibited items were found, he maintained that the authorities were still in control.

“It’s nothing to be alarmed about.

“The authorities are in control of what’s happening there and it’s a normal run-of-the-mill exercise.”

Police from the Port of Spain Division are continuing enquiries.