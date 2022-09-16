Cops on caiman beating video: Animal cruelty no joke

News

Screenshot from a video showing a man beating a caiman. –

Police in the North Eastern Division said they will be continuing further enquiries into a video circulating of a man beating a caiman in Aranguez on Thursday.

On Thursday a video of a large caiman swimming in floodwaters on the Aranguez Main Road was circulated on WhatsApp.

Another video showed a man holding the animal against a fence while another man was beating it.

The video stirred condemnation from social media users.

Contacted for comment, one North Eastern Division officer confirmed the incident happened in Aranguez and said while he did not have much information on what happened, it prompted further enquiry by the police.

He said there were laws in place to prevent cruelty against animals and once evidence of wrongdoing was found those involved could face criminal charges.

“It’s a kind of callous, inhumane behaviour. There may be people who think that it might be a joke, but it’s not.

“If it is we have the laws that govern how animals should be treated, and there are breaches, then certainly, coming out of the video there is only so much we can gather and in terms of hardcore evidence.

“(But) once we have laws in place and there are breaches those involved will face the consequences.”

Asked what the public should do when faced with wild animals in urban areas, the officer suggested they call the zoo or any agency prepared to take the animal.