Cops: No IATF police arrested for 2020 Morvant triple killing

In this July 2020 file photo, police keep protesters at bay on the Eastern Main Road in East Port of Spain on June 30 as tempers flared over police killings in Morvant on June 27. Photo by Jeff Mayers

POLICE have denied claims that officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were detained over the weekend as part of ongoing enquiries into the 2020 triple police killing in Morvant.

On June 27, 2020 Joel Jacob, 38, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were shot dead by police in a car in Morvant.

A post which was circulated via WhatsApp over the weekend claimed that officers of the IATF and the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) were disarmed and arrested at their Aranguez headquarters.

The social media post added that the officers were facing murder charges, perverting the course of public justice, misbehaviour in public office and making false station diary entries.

But senior police, close to the enquiry, dismissed claims in the post as, “old talk.”

One police source said that as of Sunday afternoon, there was no information to suggest the social media post was true.

He added that while he could not say exactly how far along the investigation was, no officers have been arrested to date. The enquiry is being conducted by ASP Wayne Abbott.