Cops nab gunmen, seize AR 15 in Cunupia

Central Division police arrested four men found in a car with high-powered rifles and pistols during an anti-crime exercise on July 6.

At about 10.20 am, police stopped a silver Suzuki Vitara at Mora Street, Homeland Gardens, Cunupia, occupied by four men.

The officers checked the licence plate and, with the help of the Central Operations Centre and the U-Turn information device, discovered the plates were false.

Police searched the vehicle and found three black masks, a black and brown revolver with six rounds of .38 special ammunition, a chrome and black .380 pistol, a black AR 15 with ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition, three cell phones and a pair of number plates.

The four men were arrested and charged with various offences.

The exercise was co-ordinated Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, Asp Dipchan, Insp Sylvan. It was led by Sgt Andrews and supervised by Cpl Samaroo and a party of officers of the Central Division task force.