Cops nab 7 foreigners in Arima gambling dens

Five Chinese nationals and two Venezuelans and seized an undisclosed sum of money after raiding four unregistered gambling businesses in Arima on Friday.

The suspects are being questioned with the assistance of interpreters, a police statement said on Saturday.

Police said they raided the businesses at King Street, Queen Street, Green Street and Farfan Street, Arima. In the first raid, police said they seized an undisclosed amount of cash and arrested two Chinese men. The other suspects were held at the three other locations and more cash confiscated.