Cops: Moruga man’s death consistent with a fall, not homicide

News

File photo.

An autopsy on the 58-year-old man whose body was found under a shed with a wound to the head on October 8 in central Trinidad found that his death was consistent with a fall.

John “Bobb” Loubon’s death was initially reported as a suspected homicide.

An autopsy on Friday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James by Dr Pramanik concluded that the cause of death was due to blunt and sharp force injury to the head and unnatural. However, the death was consistent with a fall and not a homicide.

Loubon’s motionless body was found at around 8 am on October 8 at Brasso Venado in the Gran Couva district.

DMO Dr Ramadhar declared him dead at the scene. On examining the body, the DMO found that the head injury appeared to be a chop wound. As such, the police treated the death as a suspected homicide and alerted the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police.

Further investigations found that at around 10.30 pm on October 7, Loubon was liming with other people when he fell off the tray of a parked van on Alcindor Road and hit his head.

The tractor operator and skilled tradesman managed to get up and reportedly refused medical attention.

The father of three was from Cachipe Village in Moruga. However, he had been staying in Los Atajos for the past year, where he worked at a sawmill.

Cpl Reece of the Gran Couva police station is leading investigations.