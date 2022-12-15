Cops: Man found wrapped in plastic on Hochoy Highway suffocated

News

File photo

The body of the man found wrapped in plastic on the roadside on the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension in South Oropouche district last week Tuesday has been identified.

The police named him as Reid Richards of South Oropouche.

An autopsy earlier this week at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James found he died from asphyxiation.

On December 6 at around 5.45 pm, the police got an anonymous call about the body, which had been seen lying face-down in a grassy area off the highway’s southbound lane.

Southern Western Division police, among them ASP Victor, Sgt Ramlogan and Cpl Seecharan, went to the scene.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police also gathered evidence.

Relatives later identified the body.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.