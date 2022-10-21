Cops kill one in Sea Lots shooting

News

One man is dead after a shooting in Sea Lots on Thursday night.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Gang Unit were driving along Production Avenue, Sea Lots, at around 7.30 pm when they saw two men sitting on stools near a shop.

On seeing the police both men got up and shot at them. The police took cover and shot back, wounding one man, while the other ran away.

Police took the wounded man to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

They said he was identified only as Joseph. Police found a Glock 19 pistol.