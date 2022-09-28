Cops kill Morvant man two weeks after he shot at police

News

The weapon police said they seized from Richard Ferrier on Tuesday night at Morvant. –

Police have shot dead a Morvant man accused of shooting at police officers two weeks ago as they responded to a report of a robbery.

Police said Richard Ferrier was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Tuesday night after the police-involved shooting.

Officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force and the Gang Intelligence Unit went to Ferrrier’s home at Cosmos Street, Coconut Drive, Morvant home around 10 pm on Tuesday to search for arms and ammunition.

Police said Ferrier confronted them with a gun when they entered a room, and they shot him. Officers said they retrieved a gun before taking the injured man to hospital.

Police said Ferrier was identified as the suspect who shot at police as they responded to a report of robbery on the Priority Bus Route, Aranguez on September 14. Ferrier, they claimed, was wanted for questioning in relation to several robberies in the San Juan and Barataria police districts.