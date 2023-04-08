Cops kill bandit, arrest 2 after Chinese grocer murdered

News

Police shot and killed one of three men who murdered a Chinese businessman Nicholas Zhu during a robbery at his San Juan grocery on Good Friday.

Two suspects are in police custody after police intercepted them near the San Juan river.

Police said the gunmen attacked Zhu, the owner of Golden City Supermarket, after closing hours.

In a one-minute CCTV footage shared on social media Zhu was seen walking from his van. Less than two seconds after he exited the frame, three masked men were seen fleeing as they scaled the steel gates.

It appeared Zhu had moments earlier retrieved what appeared to be a white envelope from his van before he was shot by one of the three suspects.

Zhu was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital where he died.

Investigations are ongoing.