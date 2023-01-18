Cops kill alleged Facebook bandits in Barataria sting operation

News

Police officers at the scene in Barataria where their colleagues confronted two men who allegedly attempted to rob them during a sting operation on Tuesday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

A sting exercise, which was set up to clamp down on a series of robberies in Morvant and Barataria, has resulted in the deaths of two suspected bandits after a confrontation with police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, just after 12 pm officers set up an operation in response to reports of robberies where victims were lured to the area by bandits pretending to be online retailers with goods for sale.

They said bandits were using the Facebook marketplace platform to lure potential victims to Barataria by pretending they had a Nissan Tiida for sale.

Plainclothes officers said they were confronted by the men at the corner of Tenth Avenue and Eleventh Street, near the NP gas station at the Maritime Roundabout, Barataria.

The suspects allegedly pointed guns at the police who took cover and shot at the men. One was hit while the other ran towards the Maritime Roundabout where he allegedly dropped a gun on the roadway before running onto 10th Street where he allegedly got into a Nissan B13.

Police said they chased the car and the man pointed a gun at them. The officers fired their guns hitting the suspect.

Barataria police took the wounded men to the hospital where they were declared dead.

The driver of the B13, a 38-year-old man of Coconut Drive, Morvant, was arrested and taken to the Barataria Police Station. Three pistols were also found and seized.

Police said while they could not confirm the identities of the men up to Tuesday afternoon, they suspect they are from Never Dirty, Morvant.

One officer said police received up to ten reports of robberies in the North Eastern Division where people were lured by bandits pretending to be retailers.

He said the victims were usually from south and central Trinidad, and warned the public to conduct transactions at a police station to ensure their safety.

“We have people from all Princes Town and Gasparillo coming here after following items for sale on social media and getting robbed.

“We’ve been pleading with the public to come to the police station, but they aren’t listening.

“We are hoping they would take the danger seriously and come in to the police station for any exchange of cash or goods. We will make the time and accommodate them.”

In October 2021, Kishoan Ramlogan, 29, was shot dead in Righteous Lane Extension, off Pinto Road, Arima, when he went to buy a car.

In March 2022, 40-year-old Darin Harnarine from Debe went to the corner of O’Meara Road and the Priority Bus Route, Arima, to meet someone who was interested in buying his car when he was shot and killed by two gunmen.

The officer said he believed the men killed by the police were also responsible for other robberies in Barataria and Morvant.

Crime scene investigators process the car in which the alleged bandits were travelling. – SUREASH CHOLAI

“The descriptions of the men that were killed seem to match with that of the descriptions we have of bandits who committed other robberies in the past.”

When Newsday visited the scene, officers of various divisions were processing the area where the shooting happened and the officers involved were interviewed.

Crime scene investigators also took photos of the car believed to have been used by the alleged bandits and searched it for evidence.

Newsday spoke to a worker at the gas station who recalled hearing the gunshots.

He said while the prevalence of robberies in Barataria was cause for concern, he was not particularly surprised by the incident.

“When I heard all that gunshots I just stepped back over to where you seeing those drinks coolers.

“I didn’t peep out to see because for all I know I might have been stepping into the gunshots.

“But I working here years now and I can tell you this is about the seventh incident involving gunplay we have had around here, so it’s nothing to be surprised about.”

One resident said while the gunshots were frightening, she was happy the police were aware of the robberies and had strategies in place to deal with bandits.

“It’s not a nice thing that happened, but someone has to protect us as citizens.

“My nephew got robbed that same way sometime ago, so I just feel better knowing that the police are ready to deal with them.”

Barataria police are continuing enquiries.