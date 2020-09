The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) has launched in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to sev­er­al re­cent re­ports from the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion, of teach­ers be­ing ver­bal­ly abused and dis­re­spect­ed dur­ing their on­line class­es.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.