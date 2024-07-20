Cops hunt for missing teacher feared kidnapped

News

Komal Maharaj –

POLICE are treating the disappearance of former teacher Komal Maharaj “with the urgency and resources of a kidnapping.”

Senior police sources told Newsday on July 20 that although Maharaj, who went missing on July 19, is currently classified as a missing person, the circumstances are unusual.

They are appealing to the public to share any information that could lead to his safe return.

Police said Maharaj, 40, was last seen leaving his Felicity home around 11.30 am in his blue Hyundai Ioniq to visit the Scotiabank ATM in Price Plaza, Chaguanas.

Less than an hour later, he contacted his wife saying he was at the ATM and intended to meet briefly with someone he did not identify before returning home by 2 pm. However, he never returned. Calls and messages to his phone went unanswered.

While searching for Maharaj, relatives discovered his vehicle parked at the mall untampered with.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat said they are working with the police and are supporting the family.

Since Maharaj’s disappearance, there has been an outpouring of support for the family on social media with thousands sharing posts appealing for the public’s assistance.

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Vijay Maharaj told Newsday he was deeply shaken by the news. He said both their families have been deeply connected for decades.

I am very much disturbed (that) this has now come so close to home. Even though all kidnappings are close to home, this one is right on my doorstep at this point.”

Commenting on the rampant crime in the country, Maharaj said all of his children are living abroad with one in the process of migrating.

“What it is doing is causing us to have an exodus of our children in the first instance, particularly professionals.”

From what he has been told, the SDMS head believes Maharaj could have been followed for some time.

“I understand he had on a hoodie when he was grabbed. So it wasn’t just something at random. So it means they were stalking him.”

One of his friends from university, Ronald, told Newsday: “Komal is a deeply religious, beloved, and dedicated son, brother, husband, father friend. His disappearance is indescribably upsetting, unsettling, and an unfortunate ‘hit where it hurts most’ situation. We all continue to pray for his safe, speedy return.”

Maharaj is a father of two girls – aged five and eight – and has been married for ten years.

Family friend Rohan Ramdeo said he knew Maharaj as they participated in musical and cultural events. He wants people to come forward with any information that could help reunite him with his family.

“Komal is a straightforward, quiet person. A staunch family man. He has no quarrel with anyone. His family life is his focus. The only appeal we can make at this time is to pray for his safe return and if anyone has any idea or saw anything of interest, make the appropriate reports so that he can be returned safely through this ordeal.”

In a release on July 20, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally called for national support in finding Maharaj.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward immediately. Your assistance is crucial in helping us find Mr Maharaj and ensuring his safe return. The residents of Felicity stand united with Komal Maharaj’s family during this distressing time. We are committed to supporting them and doing everything in our power to aid in the search efforts.”

To help with his safe return the 2005 to 2006 executive of UWI’s Hindu Society hosted a virtual satsang (prayer meeting) via Zoom last evening.

Maharaj is of East Indian descent, approximately five feet, eight inches tall, 155 pounds, slim built, fair complexion, short black hair, clean shaven, thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red T-shirt with a grey long-sleeved hoodie and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the police’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793, their nearest police station or either of the Hunters Search and Rescue teams at 477-2031 or 799-1453.