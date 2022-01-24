Cops hold 11 suspects over weekend

News

A series of exercises and enquiries over the weekend led to the arrest of 11 people across Trinidad for unrelated thefts.

A police media release on Monday reported that in the first incident on Friday police arrested a 30-year-old air conditioning technician after he reportedly stole goods.

The technician, from Couva, was charged and is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate this week.

In another incident on Friday, a man was held at a house on Orange Field Road, Santa Cruz, in relation to stolen items.

On Friday afternoon a suspended police officer was also held after a high-speed chase with police in Champs Fleurs.

A 55-year-old St James man was also arrested in relation to several break-ins.

On Saturday a man was arrested and charged with five counts of larceny and four counts of obtaining money by false pretences after he stole $90,000 worth of equipment from the company he worked for and sold it, and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Tunapuna for the possession of marijuana. Police from the San Fernando CID began enquiries and also found some of the stolen items.

Gasparillo police also arrested a 40-year-old Diego Martin woman after she stole $6,700 from a pensioner’s parked car outside a supermarket last Monday. The woman was charged with one count of larceny and was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested four people after they intercepted two cars which they suspect were involved in a shooting on Sunday.