Cops held in gun licence probe remain in custody

Two police officers who were held for their roles in the sale of Firearms Users Licences (FULs) remained in custody up to Wednesday afternoon to answer questions from police investigators.

The officers including a 46-year-old sergeant and a 56-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) were expected to be questioned by investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB).

No charges have been laid.

Senior police sources said investigators were carefully reviewing the evidence and were considering all the information available.

He added that the police took such allegations of misconduct very seriously.

“Both of these officers are of some rank so naturally we would be concerned.

“It is a very serious investigation that is being carried out between the PSB and the FIB so we will be very dedicated to this case.”

For months the police have been carrying out a series of enquiries into allegations of police officers “fast-tracking” FUL applications in exchange for cash.