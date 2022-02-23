Cops forfeits $.3m from Manzanilla couple

News

File photo.

POLICE seized over $300,000 from a Manzanilla couple on Monday which they tried to exchange during the demonetisation process three years ago.

Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, during a virtual hearing, ordered $334,743 and US$600 forfeited under Section 39 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The couple, of Plum Road, Plum Mitan Village, Manzanilla, tried to exchange the cotton notes for polymer ones on December 18, 2019 at the Central Bank before the December 31 deadline.

Sgt Codrington of the Financial Investigations Branch seized the cash after a cash detention order was sought as the FIB investigated the source.

The State was represented by Victoria Manun and Derick Baliram represented the couple.