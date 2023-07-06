Cop’s firearm, FUL missing after accident

News

A firearm and FUL belonging to a police officer have gone missing, after the officer was injured in a traffic accident at Marabella on Wednesday night.

Police officer Isiah Thomas who is attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch, Aranguez, was riding his motorcycle in a northerly direction along the Southern Main Road, Marabella around 8.45 pm.

On reaching the corner of New City Avenue, he collided with the left rear side of a vehicle driven by Andy Kevin Taylor.

On impact, Thomas of Battoo Avenue, Marabella, was thrown about 50 feet. He sustained injuries to his legs and upper body. He was taken by a fire services ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he is still warded. The motorcycle was badly damaged.

Taylor, of Union Hall, San Fernando, suffered no visible injuries.

Reports indicate that Thomas, who is the holder of a firearm users’ licence, and had his personal firearm with him at the time of the accident.

However, acting Insp Donawa, Sgt Sherry Martin and fire sub officer Pustam who were responded to the incident, only recovered one damaged 9 mm magazine and nine 9mm ammunition which was scattered on the roadway.

Officers said diligent checks were made in the surrounding areas for the missing firearm and ammunition as well as his FUL, but the items were not found.

Police there were cameras mounted on business places in the immediate area, but those places were closed. Requests have been made to view the CCTV footage.

An investigator at the rank of corporal is to be assigned to investigate this incident.