Cops find marijuana, cocaine in Belmont

Police found 21 packages containing marijuana and 211 grams of cocaine while searching Upper Belle Eau Road, Belmont, on Monday.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police from the Port of Spain Division found and sezied a quantity of drugs during an anti-crime exercise in Belmont on Monday.

They said officers received information that drugs were hidden in an abandoned lot on Upper Belle Eau Road at around 11 am and went to the area.

One officer searched a bridge and found a bag containing 21 packages of marijuana which weighed a total of 21.3 kilograms.

Police searched an area nearby and found a plastic bag containing 214 grams of cocaine hidden under a sheet of galvanise.

No one was arrested in relation to the drugs.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Collis Hazel, Snr Supt Alexander, Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Insp Knott and Sgt Alexander with supervision from Cpls Thomas Huggins, WPC Payne and PCs Khamcham, Cupidore, Gangoo, Remy, Perez and Legerton.