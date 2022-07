News

The body of a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Valencia on Saturday morning.

Police said at about 6.55 am, officers assigned to the Sangre Grande Police Station received a report and went to Sawmill Road, off Valencia Old Road, and found the body.

Police said the man is of mixed descent, dark brown and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a black T-shirt, light blue long jeans, a black fabric belt and grey slippers.