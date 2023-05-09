Cops find Chaguanas couple bound, gagged after home invasion

News

File photo.

A message from a WhatsApp group chat is believed to be what led police to a house in Chaguanas where a husband and wife were robbed on Monday night.

Police said a member of a neighbourhood WhatsApp chat group called a police officer at around 9.05 pm to report that a colleague was being robbed.

The officer contacted Central Division police who visited the man’s home at Plumbago, Edinburgh 500, where they found him and his wife tied up and gagged.

They told police several valuables were stolen, including their grey Nissan Frontier.

The couple were not seriously injured during the robbery.