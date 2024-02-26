Cops detain straightener, recover 3 stolen Tiida cars in separate divisions

News

POLICE detained a 46-year-old straightener/painter from Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo on February 25 in connection with having a car that was stolen in a robbery.

A police statement on February 26 said police from the Stolen Vehicle Squad held an intelligence-led exercise between 4 pm and 5.45 pm on February 25.

Having obtained a warrant, the officers searched his home and saw a white Tiida hatchback car without a license plate attached.

A search of the licensing database revealed that the car was the subject of a robbery with aggravation reported to the Central Police Station in the Port of Spain Division.

The police then arrested him.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, between 10 am and 2 pm, Central Division police held a roving roadblock exercise along the Southern Main Road, Enterprise, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia and Monroe Road.

The police got a wireless transmission from the E999 Command Centre about a suspicious car parked along Royal Palm Avenue, Penco Lands in Longdenville.

Officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF), Area North, responded and observed a white Nissan Tiida car parked along the roadway.

The left side rear glass was smashed, the ignition tampered with and identification plates were attached with mounting tape.

Further checks revealed that the car was stolen from the Rio Claro district the previous day.

The car was then taken to the Chaguanas police station.

Rio Claro CID police are continuing enquiries.

In the Northern Division, officers from the Arima CID held an intelligence-led exercise between 9 pm and 10.30 pm on February 25.

They went to Mendez Road and observed a silver Tiida car parked in the Samaroo Village Community Centre parking lot.

The car had been reported stolen during a robbery with aggravation in the Arouca district.

The car was taken to the Arouca Police Station and investigations are ongoing.