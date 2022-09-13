Cops crack egg-stealing case

News

THREE men were arrested after being found with several cartons of stolen eggs in the Port of Spain Central Market on Tuesday morning.

Port of Spain city police at the market’s police post were on sentry duty at the main gate at around 5.30 am when they saw the men with a quantity of eggs in their vehicle.

Police said the men were not registered vendors in the market and were questioned on where they had got so many eggs.

The men gave conflicting stories when questioned individually and later admitted to stealing the eggs from a farm in Las Lomas. Police arrested them and confiscated the eggs.

Officers said there has been an increased effort to clamp down on illegal alcohol and stolen produce being sold in and around this market.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Glenn Charles with support from acting Sgts John and McShine and support from PC Sabessar and WPC Archer.