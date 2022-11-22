Cops await advice from DPP on Pleasantville parlour owner’s 2021 murder

News

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) are awaiting instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on a parlour owner’s shooting death.

A few days ago, the police held a suspect, 32, who is from Rich Plain in Diego Martin.

Ajala Donaldson, 36, of Pleasantville, was gunned down in his parlour at Mahogany Avenue by a man posing as a customer around midday on November 25 last year.

The murder was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows Donaldson putting an item on the counter while the killer put cash next to it.

As Donaldson turned around, the killer shot him several times. Before walking off, he took the item and the cash.

The parlour is at the front of Donaldson’s family’s home. Several relatives, including three children, were at home when the murder happened. No one else was injured.

If charged, the suspect will appear before a San Fernando magistrate.