Cops arrest one of the teen bullies who attacked boy at local school Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following an incident at a high school in Kingston West on Wednesday, February 15.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 11:45 am, a boy was forced into a classroom and assaulted by students at the institution.

A report was made to the police and a teenager, involved in the incident, was taken into custody.

The teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, is to appear in the Family Court on Monday, February 27.

The police continue their investigations to apprehend others involved in the incident.

