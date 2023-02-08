Cops arrest five, seize guns in island-wide exercises

News

File photo

A SERIES of anti-crime exercises in several police divisions in Trinidad led to the arrest of five people and seizure of five guns between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

In St Augustine, police from North Central Division began an exercise between 9 am and 1 pm on Sunday where they stopped and searched a 30-year-old man. Police found a Taurus pistol with eight rounds of ammunition. The man of Aranguez was arrested.

Hours later, in the Southern Division, officers of the Southern Division Task Force arrested a 39-year-old New Grant man for possession of a rifle.

On Monday evening, officers of the Northern Division began an exercise in Arima at around 7 pm and ended on 12.30 am on Tuesday.

During the exercise, police stopped the driver of a car on De Gannes Street and searched the vehicle. They found a Ruger pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition. The 18-year-old driver was arrested.

Early on Tuesday morning, police arrested a 19-year-old man during an exercise in Morvant.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Morvant CID went to a house at Angelina Terrace where they found a Glock 17 pistol with an extended magazine, containing 25 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of marijuana near the house.