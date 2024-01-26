Cops arrest Chaguanas couple for gun, ammo

News

File photo

A man and his girlfriend, both 22, have been detained for allegedly having a gun and ammunition at their home in Chaguanas on January 26.

The two from Lime Head Road in Chase Village were held in an anti-crime exercise between 5 am and 9 am.

Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Baird, ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Sylvan and Estrada co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Harriot led.

It included members of Freeport CID, warrants unit, Central Division Task Force (North) and canines Blaze and Diesel.

The officers searched the home, having obtained a warrant, for guns and ammunition.

They found a Glock 19 fitted with an extended magazine containing six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The police arrested the two and took them to the Freeport police station.

Investigations are ongoing.