Cops arrest 5 for drugs, ammo, car theft

News

A quantity of ammunition and cocaine were found and seized at a house on Cascade Valley Road, Cascade, on Wednesday morning.

The owner of the house ran away from the police but was found and arrested in the area a few hours later.

A series of exercises in the Port of Spain Division on Wednesday led to the arrest of five men and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, ammunition and a pistol.

In the first incident, police went to a house on Cascade Valley Road, Cascade, at around 4.30 am to search a house when they saw a 27-year-old man standing outside.

Police called on the man to stay still but he ran away.

Police searched the house and found a bag containing 17 grams of cocaine and nine rounds of ammunition.

Hours later, at around 1 pm on Wednesday, police saw the man speaking with a woman in the area and arrested him.

He was taken to the Central Police Station where he was interviewed and is expected to be charged.

In an unrelated incident, police also visited a house on the Cascade Valley Road, at around 4.55 am where they found a camouflage-patterned hat and arrested a man inside.

The officers then went to Serraneau Road, Belmont, at around 6.10 am, where they searched a house and found six rounds of ammunition.

A pistol was found and seized by police in Belle Eau Road, Belmont, on Wednesday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man who was in the house at the time was arrested.

At around 7.14 am, police went to Third Street, Beetham Gardens to search a house.

When they got there, a 24-year-old man saw the police cars and ran away.

Officers found the man hiding on the rooftop of a nearby house and arrested him.

Police said, while nothing illegal was found, the man was identified as a suspect in relation to several reports of car thefts in the area.

While on Third Street, police arrested a 21-year-old man for wearing a camouflage t-shirt.

At around 5.40 pm police went to Belle Eau Road, Belmont, where they saw a man standing in a yard near a house.

The man saw the police and threw a gun in some nearby bushes before running away through several tracks.

Police searched the area and found the gun.

The exercises were co-ordinated by ACP William Nurse, Snr Supt Neil Brandon John and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker and Insp Knott.

Field operations were done by Sgt Alexander, Cpls, Thomas, Huggins, St Bernard, Bristol, Harrypersad and PCs Nunes, Remy and Perez.