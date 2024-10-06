CoP: Swift action against officers in kidnap/murder case

News

Used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher says police officers who commit criminal acts will be booted out of the police officers and face the full brunt of the law.

In her first comment since the arrest of two police officers assigned to the Caroni Police Station in connection with the kidnapping for ransom and subsequent murder of Central used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry, the top cop acknowledged such incidents "threatens to erode the public's trust" in the police service.

In a statement issued shortly before 11.30 pm on October 4, Harewood-Christopher said, "We regret the alleged involvement of law enforcement officers, sworn to promote law and order, in the commission of this heinous act. We continue to be challenged with the presence of errant officers amongst the ranks of the TTPS. And while we are all deeply concerned with these incidents, I ask that we allow the investigations to proceed without interference and avoid any premature conclusions.

I am very conscious that this incident goes against every principle of the TTPS and threatens to erode the public’s trust in the TTPS. As such, we are determined to address all incidents of breach of duty or misconduct by any officer with unwavering impartiality, meticulous scrutiny, and swift action."

Harewood-Christopher gave the "assurance that we are resolute in our commitment to rid the service of these elements. Wherever we find officers who have sworn to protect and serve, betraying the trust of the citizenry and unfaithful to their oath of office, we will ensure that they are removed from office and face the full brunt of the law."

"We fully recognise the severity of this tragedy and the profound pain it has inflicted on the victim’s family, friends, and the wider community."

Kungebeharry, 32, of Pierre Road, Felicity was kidnapped on September 25, after a marked police car intercepted the car he was in at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas. Kungebeharry was taken away by two men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical uniforms and a ransom demand was later made for his safe release.

On September 29, the family paid $500,000 but the victim was not released. Three police officers were arrested on October 2. Two officers assigned to the Caroni Police Station and another man remain in custody assisting investigators and the police car used in the kidnapping was seized from the Caroni Police Station on October 1, police said.

On October 3, police recovered Kungebeharry's body in the Longdenville district.

Harewood-Christopher pleaded for "the public’s patience and support as we work together to bring every perpetrator to justice."

She advised anyone with information which can assist in the investigation to contact any police station, 555, 999, 800-TIPS; or reach out to any senior officer.

The statement said the police service extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and to the entire community of Pierre Road, Felicity.

Speaking to Newsday by phone, Kungebeharry’s mother, Lyncia Hansranah said she knew not all police officers were corrupt and there were many who were doing good. She hoped the honest officers would continue to do what was right and see the people guilty for her son’s death, no matter who they were, would be brought to justice.

“I want justice for him, and not only for my son but all those who are going through something similar. It needs to stop! They need to get the corrupt police.

“I am calling on those in authority like the commissioner (of Police) and the National Security Minister to get involved and deal with the situation in the police service.”

She said the family, especially Kungebeharry’s siblings, was taking the news of his death very hard but she was trying to be strong “by the grace of God.” She added her son’s autopsy was scheduled for October 7 and the family was waiting to receive the body before making funeral arrangements.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said it traumatised the rest of society when officers mandated under the law to deal with crimes found themselves gaining the adverse attention of their colleagues.

In a phone interview he said people of all walks of life including teachers, religious leaders, lawyers, judicial officers and police officers have been arrested, charged and convicted in TT in the past.

“It begs the old question, ‘Who will guard the guard.’ So it is quite clear from this that in this business of managing crime and criminality, there is a responsibility for the government, there is a responsibility for the Ministry of National Security, but there's also responsibility for the individual to contain himself, to restrain himself, and to act in accordance with what is expected of him holding the office that he or she holds.”

Hinds said, from the reports available to him, he suspected the ransom was paid without the knowledge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, who were investigating the matter along with the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Professional Standards Bureau, Special Investigations Unit, National Operations Task Force, Financial Investigations Unit, Cyber and Social Media Unit and other intelligence units and agencies.

He said the police could not be everywhere or predict a crime but they could control their response, so he also complimented their “swift action” in this and their intervention in a shooting incident outside the St Francois Girls' College in Belmont on September 27.

“It also proves that once the police are ‘out there’ on the job, ready, as they should be, to respond to scenarios like this as well as in preventative mode, however and wherever they can, then success comes from the kind of policing that we expect.”

He said the “complex and disturbing” situation was being investigated and he trusted the professionalism of the officers involved. He believed they would come to the right conclusion and deal with the matter in accordance with the law.

UNC shadow minister for National Security and MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal said he hoped “the wheels of justice” would turn swiftly and those responsible for the kidnapping and murder would face the full brunt of the law.

He said, given the circumstances, anyone reluctant to deal with law enforcement could not be faulted. And there could be no serious dent in fighting crime until citizens had confidence and trust in the police.

“While I cast no aspersions on those arrested, this serves to further erode an already battered image of the TTPS. In 2022, confidence level in the TTPS was eight per cent as determined by the PSC (Police Service Commission). Indeed the TTPS is the author of their own poor image.

“Much more needs to be done to rebuild confidence in the police. It is a matter on the front burner of the UNC and we will be working over time with the TTPS and related agencies of national security to rebuild trust in law enforcement very soon.”

DCP Suzette Martin said via WhatsApp that no one had yet to be charged but the TTPS would be “engaging the DPP with this investigation.”

Calls and messages to Police Service Social and Welfare Association president ASP Gideon Dickson went unanswered and Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, SC, declined to comment.