Cop shot in Rio Claro recovering, second victim critical

Rio Claro Health Centre. FIle photo/Marvin Hamilton

POLICE officer Vish Ramkissoon has been treated for a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Ramkissoon was one of two men shot at on Thursday morning in Rio Claro. The other has been identified as Sunil Khandoo, 38, of Biche.

Reports said around 6.25 am, Ramkissoon, who is attached to the Ste Madeleine Police station, was on his way to work in his private vehicle.

He was driving in front of a vehicle that Khandoo was driving along Charuma Junction Trace, Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro, when a gunman stepped into the road and both had to stop.

Using a high-powered rifle, the gunman fired several bullets at Ramkissoon, hitting him in the left shoulder.

He then turned the gun on Khandoo, whose chest, neck and shoulder were injured.

Police from the nearby Rio Claro station, including Ag ASP Jankee along with other officers of the Rio Claro CID and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

Other officers took their colleague and Khandoo to the Rio Claro Health Centre. They were later transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where they both had emergency surgery to remove the bullets.

Khandoo is said to be in critical condition.

Enquiries are continuing.