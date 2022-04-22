Cop shot dead in Diego Martin

News

Police are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a 44-year-old policeman in Diego Martin on Friday afternoon.

Police said PC Clarence Gilkes was with a team of officers from the Western Division Task Force on Rich Plains Road, Diego Martin, at around 3.21 pm when he was shot.

Gilkes was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Up to 7 pm on Friday the circumstances that led o Gilkes’ death were unclear.

A team of senior officers from the Western Division including acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob visited the scene.