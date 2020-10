The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

COVID-19 has un­leashed health and eco­nom­ic chal­lenges for T&T, but has al­so giv­en the coun­try an op­por­tu­ni­ty to cre­ate a val­ue sys­tem for a ‘new so­ci­ety’ in which peo­ple are ex­pect­ed to op­er­ate in an im­proved man­ner.