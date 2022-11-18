CoP: New vehicles for police by year-end

News

File photo: Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

BEFORE the end of the year, the police expect to receive 85 new vehicles to add to their fleet as they intensify patrols to curb serious crimes.

Speaking at the police media briefing at the police Administration Building on Thursday, acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob also said the vehicles will arrive in tranches. The first will be between 25 and 30 vehicles within the next two weeks and another 60 before year-end.

Jacob said they will be used as the police intensify their patrols, especially within the next six weeks, to curb serious crimes, in particular murders.

Also speaking at the briefing was acting DCP Erla Christopher, who said police leave will be restricted as part of the intensification aimed at reducing murders.

It has been predicted that this year’s murder toll will surpass the 2008 record figure of 550, with 537 recorded murders at the time of the media briefing.

Christopher said officers will be taken from specialised units to augment the manpower needed. Jacob said the recent batch of 110 officers along with special reserve police officers will add to the available manpower.

Asked about the murder solve rate, given the numbers occurring at present, Jacob said: “The current solve rate for serious crimes is an average of 33 per cent.

“As it relates to murders, it will be around 12-13 per cent. As I said, it may be there now, but in the next three months it may reach 17-20 per cent.”

With the increase in technological advances the police will improve their detection rate, he said, adding that the majority of the murders, 67 per cent, are gang-related.

He also said people are avoiding assisting the police. but seek to get justice themselves.

A major factor in the murder toll is the use of guns, he said.

For the year, 564 people have been charged with possession of guns. A total of 625 guns have been found to date, including 106 high-powered rifles. Of those charged, Jacob said 60 per cent were repeat offenders.

He called on the powers that be to bring back the bail amendment which seeks to deny bail to those charged with firearm possession or firearm-related offences for at least three months. The Bail (Amendment) (Extension of Duration) Bill 2022 was defeated in the Senate in July after five independent senators sided with the Opposition.

The bill required a three-fifths majority, and the government wanted to extend the life of the bill for a year after the end of the sunset clause of three years in August.

“Give us another chance,” Jacob said, adding that his officers have been trained and ready to have cases started within the three months while bail is denied.

The law was assented to on August 5, 2019, and allowed magistrates and judges to deny bail for 120 days to people charged with specific offences under the Firearms Act, the Anti-Gang Act, the Sexual Offences Act, the Dangerous Drugs Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Trafficking in Persons Act. To be so treated, such individuals would have had to be previously convicted of a serious crime. The law stipulated that the case against the accused must begin within the 120-day period.

As the police seek to step up their efforts, they have done away with the 482-GARY phone number used under the previous police commissioner, Gary Griffith. Instead they have a new cell phone number 736-TTPS, which Christopher said will be accessed at the level of Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police office from Monday. She added that this is yet another avenue for people to come forward with information directly to the executive of the police service confidentially.

