CoP Jacob calls on public: Help us get rid of psychopaths

File photo: Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is calling on the public to partner with the police and share information to get rid of violent criminals, some of whom he described as “serial killers and psychopaths.”

During a police media briefing at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Friday afternoon, Jacob commended the public for their assistance in helping the police seize 600 guns for the year thus far.

He said the large quantity of weapons seized was testament to the willingness of the police to listen to the public, and encouraged more citizens to do their part in the fight against crime.

Referring to incidents where murders from as far back as 2015 have been solved, with the suspects found and charged, Jacob called on the public to continue providing information to the police.

“For this year, 26 murders from last year were solved and, in some instances, it’s good information you provided for us in order that we can solve some of these murders.

Jacob reminded the public of the different police hotlines available including 555 and 800-TIPS (8477).