CoP, Hinds blast Kamla on Brent Thomas claims

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – FILE PHOTO

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was chastised by both Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher over the weekend.

They were responding to a media release in which she called on police involved in the “abduction” of businessman Brent Thomas not to do the “dirty work” of the PNM.

In the release, issued on Saturday afternoon, Persad-Bissessar urged police involved in Thomas’ arrest not to trust Hinds, Harewood-Christopher or the Prime Minister.

She added that allegations were circulating that the police were trying to persuade officers involved to modify their reports to protect the minister.

She said: “I again call on the officers implicated in the illegal Brent Thomas abduction: do not trust Keith Rowley, Fitzgerald Hinds and the hierarchy of the TTPS.

“It is time to put yourselves, your families and the reputation of the TTPS first.

“Do not continue to believe those who are washing their hands of you, seek legal advice, tell the country the truth and let the chips fall where they may.”

Hinds, in his media release on Sunday, dismissed Persad-Bissessar’s allegations, describing her remarks as “dangerous” and accused her of threatening the officers involved.

He also chided her for trying to interfere in police operations.

He asked: “Does the opposition leader have official information, different from the statements issued by the Honourable Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Minister of National Security, all of Trinidad and Tobago, and that of the AG of Barbados and the pronouncements made by the court?

“This is an unprecedented and dangerous attack on the independence of and the integrity of the TT Police Service.

“This matter deserves the notice of the wider national community.”

Also on Sunday afternoon Harewood-Christopher issued a release denying Persad-Bissessar’s claims and urged her and the public to be responsible in making certain remarks, as such claims could affect the operations of certain institutions.

She said while it was not the habit of the police to respond to every criticism, the integrity of the police service must be protected, adding that she took such a responsibility seriously.

“The Brent Thomas matter is currently before the courts and in the interim, the TTPS is obligated to manage any disclosure in relation to that matter in accordance with the propriety that is required for due process.

“Finally, I take this opportunity to assure all citizens of TT that the TTPS will be responsible and professional in fulfilling its constitutional mandate and will continue to do so diligently, fiercely, fearlessly, and independently of the influence of all politicians.”