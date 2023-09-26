Cop held up, beaten outside South Park casino

News

South Park Mall in San Fernando.

A police officer was hospitalised after being beaten by two men during a robbery attempt at South Park Mall, San Fernando on Monday night.

An 18-year-old suspect of Tabaquite has been detained at the Mon Repos Police Station. He is expected to be charged with assault with intention to rob.

Michael Mc Kenzie, 26, of Sangre Grande, who is attached to the GEB Police Academy, St James, was reportedly sitting in his Nissan Almera, in the car park outside Princess Casino. He was with a female relative, who was in the front passenger seat.

He had gone to the club earlier, and won some cash.

Around 8.45 pm, two men approached from the driver’s side and announced a robbery.

The female passenger reportedly ran away.

Mc Kenzie got out and struggled with the two men, who overpowered him and hit him several times before running off empty-handed.

Passers-by helped Mc Kenzie, who was left lying on the ground, and contacted the EHS. He was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was treated.

His condition is said to be stable.

PC Gosine is continuing investigations.