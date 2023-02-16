CoP: Don’t wine on my officers!

News

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher – Photo by Sureash Cholai

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is warning masqueraders not to wine on her officers, as it is disrespectful.

Speaking at the police Carnival briefing on Thursday, Harewood-Christopher said the behaviour is not befitting the professional organisation she leads.

“I would want to ask our masqueraders, particularly our scantily dressed ladies, to desist from dancing, wining, and gyrating on my officers. It is disrespectful and unwelcome.”

Asked what would be the issue if officers consented to the gyrating, Harewood-Christopher said: “I believe I lead a professional organisation and I doubt very much (its members) will consent or even return a wine.”

The Carnival regulations say: “A person shall not, sing or recite any lewd or offensive song; or indulge in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive.”

The police executive has all warned women against assaulting police officers by wining on them.

In 2018, then public information officer ASP Michael Jackman warned revellers about “thiefing a wine,” which could land them in hot water. He said it could be considered assault, which is an offence under the Summary Offences Act that could lead to imprisonment for three-six months.

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith in 2020 also advised against masqueraders wining on police officers. He said the officers can also be disciplined for encouraging the wining.

A viral video of a police officer wining on a woman at a fete in Diego Martin in 2015 led the police to investigate his conduct. It was later revealed that the woman was his wife, and the officer was spared disciplinary action.