Cop dies in early morning Beetham accident

An early morning accident on the Beetham Highway ended with the death of a police officer on Tuesday.

Police said Tristan McWilliams, 26, who was last assigned to the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), was driving his white Nissan Tiida on the eastbound lane of the Highway when he lost control of the car and crashed into a light pole at the side of the road.

Drivers saw the accident and called an ambulance which took McWilliams to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead shortly after.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.