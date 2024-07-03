CoP concedes, agrees to decide on San Juan businessman’s FUL application

News

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher – File photo

THE Police Commissioner has agreed to decide on a San Juan businessman’s firearm user’s licence within the next six months.

The businessman applied for the FUL in 2010, completed the mandatory training and submitted the relevant documents to the police but was told in September 2023 that his file was with the firearms permit unit of the police service for critical aspects of an investigation to be completed. In March, the businessman was permitted by Justice Frank Seepersad to pursue his judicial review claim against the commissioner over the delay in deciding on his application.

The matter was resolved by a consent order approved by Seepersad on July 2.

In his claim, the businessman said he was concerned about the length of time that elapsed since he applied for the permit.

His claim also contended, “The defendant has failed to perform her statutory duty by failing to make a decision with respect to the claimant’s application for a firearm license.”

It also alleged the commissioner acted with unreasonable delay and contrary to the policy of the Firearms Act and these actions were irrational and unreasonable.

“The protection of law includes protection from the unlawful delay of state functionaries in arriving at decisions and/or in the performance of their statutory duties which have significant and material importance to the rights and operations of citizens.”

In his application, the businessman said he applied in 2010 and in June 2021, received his provision licence. From August 2023 to February 2024, the businessman’s attorneys kept writing to the commissioner for an update on his application. On February 5, the commissioner’s attorneys sought an extension to respond by March 6. However, despite agreeing to several extensions, the businessman said he had not received word from the commissioner on his gun permit application.

The businessman was represented by Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Rajiv Sochan and Rhea Khan. Denice Greenidge represented the commissioner.