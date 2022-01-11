Cop charged over missing Galil rifle

News

Acting Sgt Hector Quashie. Photo courtesy TTPS

Shortly after he was released, an acting sergeant of police was rearrested and charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office in relation to a missing Galil rifle assigned to the police.

Acting Sgt Hector Quashie was granted $250,000 bail on Monday by justice of the peace Abrahim Ali at the Besson Street police station.

The charges alleged he misbehaved in public office by wilfully neglecting or failing to secure the rifle, which was fitted with two magazines, and misbehaved in public office by wilfully neglecting or failing to secure 70 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, all issued to the police service, being the property of the Government.

Quashie is expected to reappear virtually in the Port of Spain magistrates’ court on February 10.

A sergeant, a corporal and eight constables of the San Juan Sub-Station task force were detained by Professional Standards Bureau officers. It was reported that on Christmas Eve an officer was said to have left the weapon, with two magazines, in El Socorro. On returning sometime later he found them missing.

The sergeant was arrested on January 3 while on duty. He and the ten others were released on Saturday.

He was rearrested on Monday and charged by the PSB.

The police said investigations were led by acting senior Supt Suzette Martin of the PSB and on Monday, advice was received by the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge Quashie.

Acting Cpl Lawrence Joefield of the PSB laid the charge.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said investigations are ongoing, with the objective of retrieving the gun and ammunition and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

A supermarket in El Socorro was searched but the Galil rifle was not found. Several people were questioned and CCTV footage from businesses in the area were taken by investigators.

The police ae offering a $100,000 reward for recovery of the missing rifle. The reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone harbouring the rifle and magazines.

Anyone with information can contact 483-1170-4.

In a previous interview, Jacob said the main aim of the police was to retrieve the rifle.