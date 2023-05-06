CoP breaks silence on Brent Thomas ‘abduction’: I can’t speak on it

News

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said she is unable to comment on the issues surrounding the arrests of Brent Thomas.

On April 25, Justice Devindra Rampersad made scathing findings against police officers in his judgement where he stayed criminal charges against Thomas, a firearms dealer.

In his judgement he said the police “abducted” Thomas from Barbados and returned him to TT to face charges.

Since then the matter took on a life of its own with questions asked about the legality of the police to have Thomas detained in Barbados and returned to TT.

The Police Commissioner was one of the people being asked to clarify what took place.

In a media release on Friday she broke her silence to say she can’t say anything as the matter is to be appealed.

“The Commissioner of Police has noted with concern the judgement dated 25th April, 2023 of Justice Devindra Rampersad, and has ordered an investigation based on the issues raised. Commissioner Harewood-Christopher has been duly informed that steps are being taken to appeal the judgement, and as such is constrained in giving any further information on the matter at this time.”

In a statement during a live broadcast on Monday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said lawyers for the state were directed by the police to appeal the judgement.