CoP blanks media’s questions on climbing murder toll

News

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher – Photo by Lincoln Holder

AS this country’s 2023 murder toll continues to climb – now surpassing 300 – Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has refused to speak to media about it.

The top cop attended the launch of the Caricom Regional Workshop on Achieving the Universalization of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons on Tuesday morning.

It was held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Approached by reporters for a brief interview on the murder toll passing 300, Harewood-Christopher said she would not be giving any interviews at this time.

She added that she especially would not speak to a particular local newspaper which she said does not “publish anything positive” about her.

In May, she rated her performance for the first 100 days as top cop as excellent.