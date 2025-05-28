Cool it, Kamla!
Jesse Ramdeo
Senior Reporter
Venezuela’s government has called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to tone down the deadly force rhetoric she used against their country and her criticism of President Nicolás Maduro.
In a communique issued yesterday, the Maduro administration described Persad-Bissessar’s response as “irate and unjustified.” It said Persad-Bissessar’s reaction could damage cooperation between both countries.
“The Prime Minister’s virulent and high-handed attitude raises serious suspicions of complicity ... and undermines the good cooperative relations between our countries in key areas,” the statement said.
The Maduro government was responding to Persad-Bissessar’s warning to the Venezuelan government that T&T was off-limits and that she would put the Coast Guard on alert to use deadly force if any vessel from that country sought to access local waters illegally. Persad-Bissessar also made it clear T&T is standing with the United States on its policies against the Maduro regime.
Her remarks followed claims by Venezuela Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello, who alleged on his programme Con El Mazo Dando that a Trinidadian national, whom he named as “Guis Kendell Jerome,” had been captured while travelling to Venezuela with a group labelled “terrorists” in an attempt to destabilise that country’s government.
According to the Venezuelan communique, however, they had “captured criminals of Trinidadian origin” who confessed to the alleged incursion. Caracas said the men’s statements were “duly supported with compelling evidence.”
The Venezuelan government said the appropriate course of action would have been a fact-finding mission.
“Given the seriousness of this situation, the appropriate course of action is to offer cooperation and a willingness to clarify the facts. The virulent and arrogant stance of the Prime Minister raises serious suspicions of complicity in this incursion and jeopardises the good cooperative relations that exist between our countries in key areas.”
It added, “Venezuela urges the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago not to become entangled in geopolitical games that run counter to the interests of our peoples and reaffirms its commitment to peace, sovereignty and mutual respect, reminding that any legitimate concern must be addressed through diplomatic channels, not through threats or unfounded statements that only serve to escalate artificial tensions.”
Efforts to contact Persad-Bissessar for a response to the Venezuela missive were unsuccessful up to press time.
Meanwhile, international relations experts have slammed Persad-Bissessar’s warning to Venezuela.
Professor Anthony Bryan cautioned that such rhetoric risks exacerbating regional tensions and jeopardising the country’s diplomatic standing.
“Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s outburst, proclaiming that T&T territory is off limits and that any Venezuelan vessels entering T&T will be met with deadly force, is intemperate, excessive, and creates an extremely dangerous circumstance for T&T,” Bryan said.
He underscored the delicate history between the two nations and emphasised that diplomacy—not military threats—should guide T&T’s response to regional security issues.
“While history tells us that several Venezuelan insurrectionists launched their liberation armies from Trinidad, this is not the time to antagonise a neighbour of 34 million persons with one of the strongest militaries in Latin America,” he warned.
Bryan questioned the quality of advice the PM is receiving on matters of foreign policy, saying: “Who is advising the PM? The current Foreign Minister does not seem to understand diplomacy and non-alignment. Sabre-rattling and public shouting does not diplomacy make, especially with a neighbour with whom we share maritime space and maritime border resources.”
Meanwhile, Professor Andy Knight described Persad-Bissessar’s response to President Maduro’s allegations as a serious diplomatic faux pas.
“The tough stance she’s taken seems more like an attempt to emulate Donald Trump than the thoughtful diplomatic approach we have come to expect from a small island state leader in this region,” Knight said.
Professor Knight recalled Persad-Bissessar’s praise for Maduro during his first state visit to T&T in 2013, and the co-operative relationship they had then. He said her current reaction seemed both “undiplomatic and foolhardy.”
“Instead of making bellicose statements and threats, I would encourage the PM to consider offering intelligence and defence collaboration with Venezuela or working with Caricom IMPACS to gather intelligence before reacting. Let’s be realistic, Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t have the military capability to back up the kind of threats the PM has made. This bellicose approach could do more harm than good to regional peace and security.”
Honorary senior fellow of the Institute of International Relations, Dr Anthony Gonzales, also explained that the Venezuelan authorities must provide clear evidence to substantiate claims that criminals from T&T entered Venezuela with the aim of destabilising the country. He said it was critical that cool heads prevailed.
“The Venezuelans have since reacted to what our Prime Minister has said and it seems to me that they are suggesting to sit and talk; their response was very measured and certainly this is a matter for diplomacy. We should sit with the Venezuelan ambassador and discuss this,” Gonzales said, calling for a tempered approach going forward.
“We have a lot of sabre rattling and so forth, and there is no need for that, and in the Venezuelan response, you can see where they are toning it down, saying let’s sit and talk there is no need for war.”
He said it was critical to recognise that T&T is a small country off the coast of Venezuela and it was critical to sidestep an antagonising relationship going forward.