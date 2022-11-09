Convicted rapist to report to police for 15 years

News

A HIGH Court judge has ordered a Diego Martin man sentenced in July for rape and grievous sexual assault to report to the Arima police station every month for 15 years.

On Wednesday, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas made the order, which is to take effect seven days after Keon Fernando is released from prison after serving his sentence.

In July, Fernando was sentenced to nine years of hard labour for rape and five years for grievous sexual assault on October 16, 2012.

The judge said the acts were committed during a home invasion which was “highly traumatic” for the mother and daughter who were at home at the time. He said the gravity of the offence was high, especially since the daughter was a schoolgirl at the time.

St Clair-Douglas said both offences of rape and grievous sexual assault were registrable offences under the Sexual Offences Act. He said Fernando must register as a sex offender and his information was to be published on the sex offenders registry website.

The Arima police station was designated as the police station Fernando is to report to, since he has said he intends to move to a relative’s home in Wallerfield.

Any change of the designated police station must be made by an order of the court.