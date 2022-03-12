Contractor hired to build house charged with fraud

News

Contractor Imraz Mohammed charged with fraud. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A Carapichiama contractor accused of receiving $70,000 as a downpayment to buy material to build a house has been charged with fraud.

Imraz Mohammed, 32, is scheduled to appear at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates Court on Monday charged with the offence of fraudulent conversion, according to a release from the police.

Mohammed is accused of receiving payments between May 4, 2018, and March 29, 2019, through bank deposits and wire transfers totalling $70,500 from a customer to buy construction material to build a house in Arima.

He is accused of using the money and failing to buy the material to start work on the house which was scheduled to begin in September 2019.

According to the police, Mohammed reportedly refused to refund his client and a report was subsequently made.

On March 9, Mohammed was arrested and later charged by officers of the Fraud Squad.