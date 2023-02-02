Construction on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale to begin a later date than anticipated

Black Immigrant Daily News

Work on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale, which was scheduled to begin in July this year, has been pushed back to a later date.

This is according to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on several projects on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister said this issue will be discussed at a meeting with Officials from the World Bank.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ACUTE-HOSPITAL.mp3

