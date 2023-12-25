Constable in Courts shooting charged for double murder

News

PC Sidney Roberts, a 34-year-old police officer who works at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), has been charged with murder after the deaths of two siblings in a shooting at the Courts Megastore car park in El Socorro, San Juan.

He was charged on Christmas Day with the murders of Simeon and Siniaya Lessey, 33 and 35 respectively, and with shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm to another man.

The charge was laid by Asst Supt Daniel Hernandez of the North Eastern Division. He was arrested in an exercise by the Professional Standards Bureau and was charged on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

He is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.