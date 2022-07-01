Conrad Enill resigns as NGC director

News

File photo: National Gas Company chairman and TT’s High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill.

Conrad Enill has resigned as a director of the National Gas Company (NGC) and Trinidad and Tobago National Gas Ltd.

His resignation was announced in a release to the media sent by NGC.

The resignation took effect from June 30.

Enill informed the board of directors in a letter that he would be retiring and moving to Georgetown, Guyana, where he has been appointed high commissioner.

He said, “Further to my appointment as High Commissioner for the Republic of TT to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana with residence in Georgetown with accreditation to the Republic of Suriname and the Caribbean Community I have advised the Minister of Finance as Corporation Sole and the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries of my resignation as director and chairman of the National Gas Company and all its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.”

In the letter he said he believed the leadership of the group should be focused and available to the employees of the group.

“I have every confidence that the group will continue to exceed expectations as it continues in the service of the people of TT,” he said.