Concerned citizens send crime-fighting solutions to PM, Opposition, President

Members of the public gather for an anti-crime rally in San Fernando on Saturday.

SEVERAL resolutions regarding short- and medium-term measures to deal with the scourge of crime were unanimously passed by Citizens for a Better San Fernando at a crime rally in San Fernando on Saturday morning.

The resolutions formed part of a document to be presented to the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and President for their urgent attention and implementation.

Among the resolutions were the proper resourcing and effective management of the police service; cessation of political interference; and legislative measures including constitutional reform to deal with bail for gun and drug crimes, as well as the establishment of specialised courts to expedite such trials.

Hundreds of people, dressed in their national colours, turned out in spite of the rain, to participate in the motorcade motorcade which left Palmiste Boulevard around 9 am and passed through streets in and on the outskirts of San Fernando, ending at Naparima College grounds, at Lewis Street.

At the rally that followed, testimonials were given by victims of crime, including a school teacher, gas station attendant and a man who was held up and robbed at gunpoint in the basement car park of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Cipero Street, San Fernando.

Among the speakers who offered short- and long-term solutions to fight the crime scourge were Seventh-day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin, Mushtaque Mohammed of the Muslim faith, Presbyterian elder Kenny Arjoon, and pundit Rudranath Maharaj.

Maharaj said he was heartened to see so many patriotic citizens come out with one common cry – to stand up for a better TT.

“We need to stand united against crime,” he told the media at the end of the motorcade.

Asserting that the group is a non-governmental organisation, with no political affiliation, he said, “It is all about the red, white and black.

“It is about our country that we love so dearly, our country that is in crisis, our country that is crying out for effective leadership and policies to deal with the scourge of crime once and for all.

“We intend to send a very clear and loud message to our office holders that enough is enough. We are tired of the talk and the rhetoric. We are tired of politicising crime.”

He said leaders need to put aside party politics, dialogue, listen to citizens and take firm, decisive action.

Regarding the resourcing of the police service as well as other arms of the security forces, Maharaj said, “Immediate and urgent resourcing of the coast guard, whose vessels are not functional. The question posed in the Parliament to the Minister of National Security about how many vessels were working was ignored as he responded that no coast guard anywhere in the world can patrol all of its borders.

“He did not say how many vessels are actually working, but we know, none of them are. That is why our borders are so porous. That is why so many guns are coming into the country, that is why there is the scourge of human trafficking and that is why it is critical for scanners to be functioning at every legal port of entry.”

Looking at certain aspect of legislative provision, particularly dealing with bail for gun and drug crimes, and the immediate dismantling of gangs, Maharaj said, “We believe there is a role for the judiciary in terms of setting up immediately, specialised courts that are properly resourced to address these matters so persons who are charged can be dealt with expeditiously and witnesses will not be threatened over a protracted period.

“The office of the DPP also needs to be immediately strengthened with the appropriate resources to properly prosecute these matters.”